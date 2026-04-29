LEWES, Del.- A Lewes couple says their home renovation project has been stalled by the city after construction crews removed most of the structure, leaving only one wall standing at the property.
An apology sign now hangs from the remaining wall, addressing neighbors about the home's current appearance.
The property owners said their renovation plans were approved by the Lewes Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission in August 2025. However, they said they received a letter from the city in March ordering work to stop.
According to the letter, the city determined the project now qualifies as new construction because integral parts of the structure had been removed. The designation means the owners must obtain a new demolition permit before work can continue.
The pair disputes that determination, arguing the project remains a renovation rather than a demolition.
“It's a renovation on an old foundation, which also needs repair. But we're renovating on an old foundation,” one of the property owners, Cait Clarke, said. “We're going to make it look historic. We want to turn this into something beautiful, and we're doing the best we can. But we were stopped cold by the city."
The two say they plan to appeal the stop-work order during the Lewes Board of Adjustment meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.