LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Kaitlyn Kachnovitz of Lewes on charges of child abuse following an incident at Beach Babies Daycare on Learning Center Lane.
The investigation began on Nov. 15, after reports of alleged physical abuse of a child by a daycare staff member. Detectives determined that on the same day, Kachnovitz forcefully grabbed a 2-year-old child, causing a minor injury. Kachnovitz was fired from her position at the daycare immediately after the incident.
On Nov. 25, Kachnovitz turned herself in at Troop 4, where she was charged with third-degree child abuse, a felony. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.