LEWES, Del. - A unique house in Lewes is giving local artists, decorators and designers an opportunity to showcase their work, while also supporting the Lewes Fire Department.
Mike Finkle, Co-host of the event and founder of Paint, Paper and Panel, says he wants to highlight community and the fire department that serve the town.
"I want people to understand that we're such a tight-knit community, but Lewis itself is a big area that our fire department is covering. We have a lot of new development. Their calls are increasing dramatically. So the number one thing is raising awareness of how much we need the fire department and how important it is for us to keep volunteering and fundraising for them” Finkle says.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, in 2019 they received 4,401 EMS calls, which jumped to 5,919 calls in 2023. With fire calls increasing from 770 to 974 in the same timeframe. The increase in calls, means an increase in funding needed. Roughly $2.4 million dollars a year is needed for Lewes Fire Department to maintain operations.
"...their expenses doubled so I saw that, I knew we were already building the home, I've been a part of designer show houses before, so I figured that'd be a great way to twofold, do a designer show house... and then just a great way to raise the funds for the fire department..." Finkle also said.
Local designers and artists transformed each room into a showcase of their own work for visitors to enjoy. Tickets for the event are on sale now. The showhouse is open till Sept. 26 with proceeds made going directly to the Lewes Fire Department.