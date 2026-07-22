LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes has earned an improved Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Insurance Rating.
FEMA announced Lewes will improve from a Class 8 to a Class 7 in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System. The improved rating comes after FEMA's five year verification of the city's floodplain management program.
A Class 7 rating is giving to cities with 1,500 to 1,999 points. Lewes's program earned 1,866 credit points. The next class, Class 6, applies to cities with anywhere from 2,000 to 2,499 credit points.
Beginning on Oct 1, 2026, most National Flood Insurance Program policies issued or renewed in the city will qualify for a 15 percent floor insurance premium discount. Lewes previously had a 10 percent discount as a Class 8 rating city.
Lewes said this achievement recognizes the city's work to reduce flood risk with higher regulatory standards, open space preservation, improved flood data, hazard mitigation planning and other measures that protect the natural functions of floodplains.