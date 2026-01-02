LEWES, Del. — A 30-acre green space once at risk of development is being transformed into Delaware’s first urban community forest, with plans for walking trails, habitat areas and environmental education.
The Fourth Street Preserve in Lewes will feature wheelchair-accessible walking trails on a 23-acre parcel of land, with additional trails planned for a nearby 7-acre parcel. Jim Ford, one of the leaders of the project, said the first trails are expected to be completed by next fall.
The city of Lewes officially acquired the preserve in Sept. 2025 after a successful $8 million fundraising campaign led by the Greater Lewes Foundation.
“That’s all part of this being the first urban community forest in Delaware,” Ford said. “We can study and come up with ideas of the best techniques to use for other areas for preservation. So hopefully there will be other communities within the state that mimic what we're doing here in Lewes."”
Ford said the project is designed to have minimal environmental impact.
“The idea all along is the minimal amount of impact that we can have here. The better,” Ford said.
Plans also include pedestrian bridges over drainage ditches and small habitat areas intended for educational use.
“We’re going to do about three 15-foot diameter circles of compressed plants,” Ford said. “They’ll be the habitat islands.”
Nearby resident Jacqueline Ferris said the preserve holds special meaning for the community. “I think it’s a really, really special place,” Ferris said. “It’s one of the only places left that’s wild anymore.”
Organizers are seeking to raise an additional $825,000 beyond the purchase price of the land and have raised about $400,000 so far. Ford said while the project is expected to evolve over the next 10 to 20 years, public access and educational opportunities are already underway.