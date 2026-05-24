Lewes golf outing raises $30K for affordable housing

LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity raised more than $30,000 for affordable housing efforts during its annual Walt Jones Memorial Golf Outing on May 15.
More than 100 golfers participated in the event at Midway Par 3 in Lewes. The fundraiser featured morning and afternoon sessions, along with games and prizes throughout the day.
Organizers say the money raised will support affordable homeownership projects in Sussex County, including homes currently under construction in Milford, Seaford and Laurel.