LEWES, Del.- With a winter storm expected to sweep through the area, the City of Lewes has issued a snow emergency starting at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 6. Parking enforcement for snow emergency routes will also begin at that time.
Residents are being urged to prepare for hazardous conditions as crews work to clear major roadways.
Parking Restrictions
To keep streets accessible for plows and emergency vehicles, parking will be temporarily banned on specific routes throughout the city. Vehicles left on these streets during the emergency risk being towed, city officials warned.
The designated snow emergency routes include:
Cedar Avenue: Both sides, entire length
Dewey Avenue: Both sides, from Kings Highway to Savannah Road
Kings Highway: Both sides, from city limits to Savannah Road
Ocean View Boulevard: Both sides, from W. Fourth Street to Canary Drive
Savannah Road: Both sides, from city limits to Cape Henlopen Drive
Second Street: Both sides, entire length
West Fourth Street: Both sides, from New Road to Savannah Road
Travel Advisory
As the storm moves in, roads are expected to become slick and potentially dangerous, particularly during peak snowfall hours. City leaders are asking residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.