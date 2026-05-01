Lewes launches paid parking season with higher rates

Lewes begins its paid parking season May 1, with higher hourly rates in place for both downtown and beach areas.

LEWES, Del. - Lewes begins its paid parking season May 1, with higher hourly rates in place for both downtown and beach areas.

Paid parking for both areas is enforced daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michael Emery says he plans ahead to avoid paying for parking.

“I kind of know where to park off-meter and walk a little bit when the meters are in effect, so it doesn't bother me,” Emery said.

The city has two different hourly rates. Downtown parking costs $2 per hour, up from $1.50 last season. Beach lot parking is $3 per hour, an increase from $2.50 in 2025.

Despite the higher prices, some visitors say the cost is reasonable. Bob Garrity said parking in Lewes is comparable to other destinations.

“Really, if you think about parking for a day in a public parking place, you're probably going to pay more for it anyhow,” Garrity said.

Downtown paid parking runs through Oct. 14, while beach parking will be enforced through Sept. 30.

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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