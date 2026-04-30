Coastal parking guide for the 2026 season

DELMARVA- As the weather warms and summer approaches, beach plans begin filling calendars. Before hitting the sand, visitors should be aware that coastal communities in Delaware and Maryland are rolling out updated parking schedules and higher seasonal rates.
BETHANY BEACH
Bethany Beach begins its paid parking season on May 15 and it runs through Sept. 15. The hourly rate remains $4.00 and can be paid through the ParkMobile app. Paid parking is enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in all public parking areas. There is a two-hour limit on Garfield Parkway, and all other spots are unrestricted.
DEWEY BEACH
Dewey Beach’s paid parking season runs from May 15 to Sept. 15. Hourly parking remains at $4.00 after increasing in 2025. Paid parking is in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but parking is free on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., excluding federal holidays. Parking can be paid through the ParkMobile App.
FENWICK ISLAND
Fenwick Island’s hourly parking rate is comparable to other beach communities at $4.00 per hour. The parking season runs from May 15 through Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
LEWES:
Metered parking in downtown Lewes has increased to $2.00 for the 2026 season, up from $1.50 in the 2025 season. Downtown meters are in effect from May 1 to Oct. 14. Beach parking has increased to $3.00 per hour for the 2026 season, up 50 cents from last season. Beach meters are in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30. Both downtown and beach meters operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
REHOBOTH BEACH:
In Rehoboth Beach, the hourly parking rate remains $4 following an increase in 2024 from $3. The paid parking season is in effect from May 15 to Sept. 15. In areas where parking meters are located, payment is required from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Payment can be made with a credit card or quarters at parking meters, or through the ParkMobile app.
SOUTH BETHANY:
The paid parking season in South Bethany begins on May 15 and runs through Sept. 15 each year, with enforcement in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The paid parking rate is $4.00 per hour.
OCEAN CITY:
Ocean City’s paid parking season begins the earliest of the coastal communities, starting on weekends April 1. The parking schedule is divided into three segments. Special events increase standard hourly rates by $1.50 per hour.
April 1 – May 22
Monday–Thursday: Free
Friday–Sunday: $2.50/hour ($3.50 at the Inlet Lot and ocean blocks)
May 23 – Sept. 30
Daily: $3.50/hour ($4.50 at the Inlet Lot and ocean blocks)
Oct. 1 – Oct. 31
Monday–Thursday: Free
Friday–Sunday: $2.50/hour ($3.50 at the Inlet Lot and ocean blocks)