LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library is holding an energy-saving information session Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The session will discuss resources like home energy check-ups and counseling, a weatherization assistance program and an online marketplace.
The session is hosted by Energize Delaware, in partnership with Delmarva Power.
Sedare Johnson, who works with the non-profit Energize Delaware, says the goal is to help locals save money, while also being eco-friendly.
"This pulls at my little philanthropic heart strings because I love being able to get out in the community and talk to everyone about what it is they can do to save money on their light bills," said Johnson. "I mean, I feel like utilities get a bad wrap in that respect that we're out to get them, and we're really here to kind of change that narrative."
The organization is making stops in each county throughout the state to bring awareness.