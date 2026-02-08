Lewes Library offers free SAT, college-prep programs for teens

The Lewes Public Library is hosting free SAT practice and college-prep workshops for teens in February and March.

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will host free programs in February and March to help teens prepare for the SAT and college, the library announced.

A free SAT practice test, led by Sylvan Learning Center, will be held Monday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m., with scores and feedback provided the following week.

Youth Services Director Jennifer Noonan will present a session on college-prep resources Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m., highlighting online tools and study materials available through the library.

SAT “Boot Camp” workshops will be offered March 2 and March 9 at 5 p.m. Students should attend only one session, according to the library.

The library says registration is required for all programs.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

