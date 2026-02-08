Lewes Library offers free SAT, college-prep programs for teens

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will host free programs in February and March to help teens prepare for the SAT and college, the library announced.
A free SAT practice test, led by Sylvan Learning Center, will be held Monday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m., with scores and feedback provided the following week.
Youth Services Director Jennifer Noonan will present a session on college-prep resources Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m., highlighting online tools and study materials available through the library.
SAT “Boot Camp” workshops will be offered March 2 and March 9 at 5 p.m. Students should attend only one session, according to the library.
The library says registration is required for all programs.