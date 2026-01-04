Lewes Library opens 2026 Science and Society Series with breakthroughs talk

The Lewes Public Library will kick off its 2026 Science and Society lecture series Jan. 13 with an online talk on the top scientific breakthroughs of 2025.

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will open the 2026 season of its Science and Society Lecture Series with an online discussion on recent scientific breakthroughs featuring Science magazine News Editor Tim Appenzeller.

According to the library, the talk, scheduled for Jan. 13 at 5 p.m., will review Science magazine’s top scientific developments of 2025, including its selection for Breakthrough of the Year, and explain why those advances were considered significant.

The Spring 2026 Science and Society series also includes lectures on astronomy, hurricanes, Earth’s history with life, and sleep and human evolution, says the library.

The series is organized and moderated by Colin Norman, Fred Dylla and Linda Dylla.

Registration is available through the Lewes Library’s website.

