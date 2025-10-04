LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will welcome Teatro de la Luna for a free bilingual music and storytelling performance on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion at 111 Adams Ave.
The interactive show, “Vientos, Cuerdas, Percusión! (Winds, Strings, Percussion!),” features Washington, D.C.–based performers Gabo and Mate leading a musical guessing game and sing-along in both English and Spanish.
No registration is required, and the event is open to all ages.
The program will also kick off the library’s fall Spanish Story Time series, held monthly on Saturdays and led by bilingual educators.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.
According to the library, Teatro de la Luna is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing both the Spanish and English speaking communities of the Washington capital area with a source of high-quality theater as seen from a Latin American perspective.