Teatro de la Luna

The Lewes Public Library will host a free, bilingual music and storytelling performance by Teatro de la Luna on Saturday, Oct. 18, as part of its fall family programming. (Lewes Public Library)

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will welcome Teatro de la Luna for a free bilingual music and storytelling performance on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion at 111 Adams Ave.

The interactive show, “Vientos, Cuerdas, Percusión! (Winds, Strings, Percussion!),” features Washington, D.C.–based performers Gabo and Mate leading a musical guessing game and sing-along in both English and Spanish.

No registration is required, and the event is open to all ages.

The program will also kick off the library’s fall Spanish Story Time series, held monthly on Saturdays and led by bilingual educators.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

According to the library, Teatro de la Luna is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing both the Spanish and English speaking communities of the Washington capital area with a source of high-quality theater as seen from a Latin American perspective.

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

