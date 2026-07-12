LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Public Library is inviting young writers to take part in the Southern Delaware Poetry Slam later this month, offering high school and college-age poets a chance to share their work and connect with other artists.
The event, hosted by the Lewes Teen Poets Club and the Hen & Ink Society, is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, at 6 p.m. in the library's fireplace area at 111 Adams Ave. It is open to poets ages 16 and older.
Library officials say the open mic event is designed to build community and empower young writers through creativity, personal expression and poetry. Participants may use small props or musical instruments, though obscenity and hate speech will not be permitted.
Featured performers include Hen & Ink founder Mia Dorsch and Teen Poets Club director benjj. Registration is requested online or by calling the library, although walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Performers are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the event begins.