LEWES, Del. - Teen volunteers from the Lewes Public Library and Cape Henlopen High School’s National Honor Society will offer free gift wrapping this holiday season to help ease expenses and stress for local families.
The library will host two wrapping sessions Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library says events are free and open to all ages, and library membership is not required.
Gifts will be wrapped on-site while people can wait. The library will provide wrapping paper, bows, tissue, gift bags and other supplies, though guests are asked to bring a box if their item requires one.
The volunteer-led program also gives students the opportunity to earn service hours while supporting their community.