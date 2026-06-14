Dewey Beach Police

A 64-year-old Lewes man was arrested Saturday night after Dewey Beach police say he trespassed at a West Street home and later returned to the property, where officers found him hiding in an outdoor shower enclosure.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A Lewes man was arrested Saturday night after police say he entered a Dewey Beach property without authorization and later returned to the home.

According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. on June 13 to a burglary alarm at a home in the 100 block of West Street.

While officers were on the way, the homeowner contacted the Dewey Beach Communications Center and reported seeing an unknown man on a security camera who was not authorized to be on the property.

Police said officers searched the home and surrounding area and determined no one was inside. However, investigators found signs indicating someone had recently entered the property.

The homeowner later provided officers with security camera images of the suspect. Through their investigation, police identified the man as 64-year-old Frank Calvosa from Lewes.

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Dewey trespassing

A 64-year-old Lewes man, Frank Calvosa, was arrested Saturday night after Dewey Beach police say he trespassed at a West Street home and later returned to the property, where officers found him hiding in an outdoor shower enclosure. (Dewey Beach Police Department)

At about 10:40 p.m., the homeowner again contacted police to report the suspect had returned to the property. Officers responded and found Calvosa hiding inside an outdoor shower enclosure in the fenced rear yard, according to police.

Calvosa was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police said Calvosa was transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution under an intoxication hold.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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