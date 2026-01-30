LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a Lewes man with first-degree assault following a violent attack of his grandmother inside a hotel room Thursday evening.
Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29 to the Hyatt House at 17254 Five Points Square after hotel staff reported that a guest claimed he had killed his grandmother. When troopers arrived, they found 30-year-old Dempsey Fritchey near the lobby. Police said he told troopers that he may have killed his grandmother and was detained without issue, said DSP.
Troopers then went to the hotel room and found a 72-year-old woman unconscious with serious injuries to her face and head. DSP said troopers provided medical aid until emergency medical crews arrived. The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case. Detectives learned that while staying together in the hotel room, Fritchey allegedly assaulted his grandmother with his hands and feet for reasons that remain unknown. After the attack, police said he went to the hotel lobby and notified staff.
Fritchey was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with assault in the first degree, conduct creating a risk of death and causing serious injury, a felony, according to DSP. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $300,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3856.