Hyatt House

Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29 to the Hyatt House at 17254 Five Points Square after hotel staff reported that a guest claimed he had killed his grandmother. 

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a Lewes man with first-degree assault following a violent attack of his grandmother inside a hotel room Thursday evening.

Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29 to the Hyatt House at 17254 Five Points Square after hotel staff reported that a guest claimed he had killed his grandmother. When troopers arrived, they found 30-year-old Dempsey Fritchey near the lobby. Police said he told troopers that he may have killed his grandmother and was detained without issue, said DSP.

Dempsey Fritchey

When troopers arrived, they found 30-year-old Dempsey Fritchey near the lobby. (DSP)

Troopers then went to the hotel room and found a 72-year-old woman unconscious with serious injuries to her face and head. DSP said troopers provided medical aid until emergency medical crews arrived. The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case. Detectives learned that while staying together in the hotel room, Fritchey allegedly assaulted his grandmother with his hands and feet for reasons that remain unknown. After the attack, police said he went to the hotel lobby and notified staff.

Fritchey was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with assault in the first degree, conduct creating a risk of death and causing serious injury, a felony, according to DSP. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $300,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3856. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you