LEWES, Del. - A Lewes man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge months after a deadly assault at the Hyatt House hotel.
Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29, to the Hyatt House at 17254 Five Points Square after a guest told hotel staff he had killed his grandmother inside a room, said DSP.
When troopers arrived, they spoke with that guest, 30-year-old Dempsey Fritchey, near the lobby. Police say Fritchey told troopers he may have killed his grandmother. He was then taken into custody.
Troopers went to the hotel room and found 72-year-old Elizabeth Fritchey unconscious with serious injuries to her face and head. Troopers gave medical aid until EMS arrived. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say Elizabeth Fritchey died on Feb. 10, from the injuries.
A Sussex County Grand Jury indicted Fritchey on April 13, on a charge of first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Delaware Department of Correction.