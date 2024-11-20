Lewes Farmers Market ends season

The Lewes Farmers Market will open for the final time of the 2024 season. 

LEWES, Del. - This Saturday, Nov. 23, the historic Lewes Farmers Market will host its final event of the 2024 season. The market will conclude its year by celebrating local produce and supporting those in need.

Organizers say shoppers can enjoy the usual array of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and artisanal goods while contributing to the market's last food and essentials drive of the year. Donations collected will benefit local food pantries.

In a fun twist, the market is incentivizing families to participate. According to organizers, customers who bring donations, including fresh produce, meats, or non-perishable items, can earn a free fruit or vegetable-themed temporary tattoo for their kids. The initiative aims to make giving back enjoyable for all ages while fostering a sense of community. The historic Lewes Farmers Market will be back in 2025 to kick off its 20th anniversary season.

