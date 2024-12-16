LEWES, Del. - A debate over the future of Great Marsh Park took center stage at Monday's Lewes City Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
The group discussed whether to pursue upgrades outlined in a conceptual plan for the 66-acre park, or preserve its natural charm.
Proposed additions include community gardens, gathering spaces, exercise trails, and paved walkways. However, some people, like Giulia Kirsch, says for most it's all about maintaining the park’s open space and natural resources.
"It’s a very big part of this community," Kirsch said. "People want it to stay a natural recreation area."
Surveys were conducted until the end of September to gather public opinion on the park’s future.
Despite this, some, like Barry Dunkin, head of the commission, believe changes could benefit the city. He sees Great Marsh Park as Lewes’s version of Central Park, accessible to all and serving as a community hub.
The commission awaits recommendations from DNREC before moving forward, but for now, the city is focused on maintaining the park as a treasured local space.