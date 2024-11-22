Lewes lights

Light post in downtown Lewes.

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Planning Commission is exploring ways to improve the town’s lighting systems with an eye toward reducing light pollution and enhancing visibility.

During a meeting Wednesday, officials discussed drafting an ordinance to test new lighting in areas such as city parking lots, municipal buildings, and 2nd Street.

The proposed lights would emit a dimmer glow and be directed downward to reduce glare for pedestrians and drivers while making the night sky more visible.

“I like the aesthetics of lighting,” said Mike Taylor. “When lights are too bright, they become annoying.”

Excessively bright lights, officials noted, can obscure the stars and contribute to environmental issues. A citywide survey gathered residents’ thoughts on the changes, highlighting mixed opinions.

Others praised the town’s current lighting but welcomed potential improvements. “They do a great job,” said Jackson Wayne. “More street-focused, cozier lighting could be even better.”

As Lewes moves forward with pilot programs, officials hope the changes will enhance safety and sustainability.

