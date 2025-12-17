LEWES, Del. - Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been a hot topic in Lewes, but city planners have decided to keep current residency requirements in place.
The Lewes Planning Commission voted Wednesday night not to change the city’s ADU ordinance, which would have required property owners to live on-site if they built an accessory dwelling unit.
Planning Commissioner Kevin Keane said the ordinance has only been in effect for about 15 months and needs more time to be evaluated.
“The commissioners decided that the ordinance as written was fine,” Keane said. “They wanted more time to see if it’s going to be effective and encourage workplace housing in the city of Lewes.”
Debra Evalds, a member of the ADU ordinance subcommittee, said residency requirements were a major focus during more than a year of public meetings.
“People wanted residency requirements to make sure there was some control and that we wouldn’t lose a sense of community,” Evalds said.
The Planning Commission will now present this information to the Mayor and City Council.