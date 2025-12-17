LEWES, Del. - Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been a hot topic in Lewes, but city planners have decided to keep current residency requirements in place.

Lewes ADUs

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been a hot topic in Lewes, but city planners have decided to keep current residency requirements in place.

The Lewes Planning Commission voted Wednesday night not to change the city’s ADU ordinance, which would have required property owners to live on-site if they built an accessory dwelling unit.

Lewes ADUs

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have been a hot topic in Lewes, but city planners have decided to keep current residency requirements in place.

Planning Commissioner Kevin Keane said the ordinance has only been in effect for about 15 months and needs more time to be evaluated.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

“The commissioners decided that the ordinance as written was fine,” Keane said. “They wanted more time to see if it’s going to be effective and encourage workplace housing in the city of Lewes.”

Debra Evalds, a member of the ADU ordinance subcommittee, said residency requirements were a major focus during more than a year of public meetings.

“People wanted residency requirements to make sure there was some control and that we wouldn’t lose a sense of community,” Evalds said.

The Planning Commission will now present this information to the Mayor and City Council. 

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you