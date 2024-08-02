LEWES, Del.- After months of deliberation, Lewes is set to hold a public hearing to discuss introducing accessory dwelling units, commonly known as tiny homes.
These homes are smaller living spaces that can be constructed on existing properties or integrated into or atop current structures. According to the city, the initiative, outlined in a draft ordinance, addresses the ongoing housing shortage affecting workers and working families. The city believes that allowing these living spaces would provide much-needed relief in the local housing market.
Locals will be able to voice their opinions on the proposed ordinance on Monday, Aug. 5. City officials say they are looking for feedback from the community, as the decision to permit the tiny homes could impact the local housing landscape. Supporters of the proposed ordinance argue that these smaller homes offer a practical solution to the housing crisis, while opponents may raise concerns about potential changes to neighborhood dynamics and property values.
This follows the ground breaking ceremony of a new Lewes neighborhood, Dutchman's Harvest, that is designed to provide affordable housing options.