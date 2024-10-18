LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library is partnering with the national nonprofit Operation Warm to provide free winter coats for children in the area. The distribution will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, located at 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.
"The Lewes Public Library is dedicated to providing essential services and resources to our community," said Teen Services Librarian Emily Ellinger. "We are excited to get these new, high-quality children’s items into the hands of those who need them."
The library says coats will be available in sizes ranging from 4T to Youth 14/16, in various colors, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.
Operation Warm has helped over 6 million children in their 25 years of being operational. The nonprofit not only manufactures coats, but shoes as well.