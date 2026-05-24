LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Public Library will host a blood drive in partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva on Friday, June 5.
The drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the library, located at 111 Adams Ave. in Lewes. Both new and returning donors are welcome.
Registration is available at lewes.lib.de.us or at delmarvablood.org/drives using code “LWPL.” Walk-ins will also be accepted if space is available.
Refreshments will be provided by the Blood Bank of Delmarva, and donors will receive books and puzzles as thank-you gifts from the library.
According to organizers, one blood donation can save up to three lives. More information about blood donation and eligibility is available at delmarvablood.org.