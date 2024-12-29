LEWES, Del. - The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club has awarded the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships to three top-performing students at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare. The scholarships, named in honor of deceased Rotarians Ed Moore, Sam Eschenbach and Dr. William Gallery, were funded through club projects during the 2023-2024 year.
This year’s recipients are Chloe Sylvester of Milton, Reagan Hockenbrock of Selbyville and Marisol Azar of Millsboro. The scholarships are presented to students who have completed their first year of nursing school and rank in the top three academically in their class.
The scholarships are made possible through proceeds from the Rotary Club’s annual Flags For Heroes Memorial Day presentation at Cape Henlopen High School and the sale of the Great Walks and Trails in Sussex County guidebook.
The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare congratulated the recipients and commended the Rotary Club for its continued support of nursing education in Sussex County.