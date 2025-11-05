LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of American flags line Kings Highway as the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club’s annual Flags for Heroes display returns ahead of Veterans Day. The field of 500 flags at the Cape Henlopen School District office will serve as the backdrop for a special Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m.
The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club, founded in 1929, has spent 96 years working to create a safe environment for the community. The organization says through its Flags for Heroes program and other fundraising events, the club has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities, scholarships, and community programs.
In 2023 alone, the Rotary Club reported that it contributed almost $97,000 to charitable causes and scholarship programs across the region. The Flags for Heroes campaign not only raises funds but also allows community members to recognize those who have made a meaningful difference in their lives.