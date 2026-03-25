Lewes reviews DNREC recommendations to improve public beach access

LEWES, Del. - Public beach access in Lewes is under review as city leaders consider a series of recommendations aimed at improving access and amenities along the coast.
Officials Wednesday to discuss guidance from DNREC, which included replacing faded signage, adding clearer access markers and creating updated maps for visitors.
Lewes already meets state spacing requirements, with public access points located about every quarter mile. Still, leaders say improvements could make those access points easier to find and navigate, especially as more visitors travel to the coast each year.
City officials are also weighing whether to add portable bathrooms near beach entrances, an idea that has drawn mixed reactions from residents.
Sian Ashienden voiced support for expanded amenities, saying, “More bathrooms, more space is always good. Walkways is good, even though people will say, ‘Oh, it will bring more people,’ but the people are going to come anyway, so let’s have space for the people who are going to come.”
Others expressed concern that additional facilities could increase crowding and strain local resources.
Chris Tawa, who has lived near Lewes Beach for nearly 30 years, said balancing public access with residents’ quality of life remains a challenge.
“Any resident would tell you that if you add a toilet, it would only invite more visitors to come use it,” Tawa said. “And especially non-residents, people who don’t have a connection to the beach. That’s always the struggle here, which is how to accommodate visitors who want to use the beach and have the right to use the beach versus the interests of locals.”
Tawa added that the decision about facilities could have broader impacts.
“The issue is, are you going to put porta potties or not? And are you going to, in doing so, anticipate the effect that will have on drawing even more people into the area,” he said. “DNREC is suddenly interested in our little community? Well, more power to them. Let’s get with the program. Let’s do something then, DNREC.”
City leaders say Lewes must submit its improvement plan by July 1 in order to remain eligible for federal and state funding tied to beach replenishment projects.
If approved, most of the proposed changes could be in place by next summer.