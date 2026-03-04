LEWES, Del. — A temporary road closure is scheduled for Savannah Bridge beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 5 to allow crews to remove out-of-service infrastructure in the area.
The closure is expected to last approximately three to four hours, according to an announcement about the project. Work is anticipated to wrap up in the early morning hours of Friday, March 6.
No interruptions to utility service are expected during the overnight work.
Traffic control measures will be in place, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes if needed.
The short-term closure may affect late-night travel in and around Lewes, particularly for those heading to or from areas near Savannah Road and the canal.