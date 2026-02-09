LEWES, Del. - Monday night, Lewes city leaders scheduled a public hearing for March 2 on a proposed ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in residential neighborhoods as part of an effort to address the city’s long-term housing needs.
The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Bonnie Osler Meeting Room and will focus on a draft ordinance that would amend several sections of the Lewes Municipal Code to permit ADUs in multiple zoning districts. No vote was taken on the ordinance during Monday’s meeting.
Accessory dwelling units, are designed as independent living spaces with their own kitchens, bathrooms and sleeping areas. The proposed ordinance would require ADUs to be used as long-term rentals and would prohibit short-term rental use.
During discussion, city leaders also addressed how the proposed ordinance could bring existing housing arrangements into compliance with city code.
“Currently in the city of Lewes, you, the property owners, are allowed to establish an accessory dwelling unit in the back of their properties,” said Thierry Poirey of Lewes. “Typically, if they have the space to do that, the accessory dwelling unit must have living quarters, a bathroom and a kitchen.”
Poirey said the city’s current zoning code does not account for some common residential uses.
“We do not have a provision in the code which would allow somebody to simply have a bedroom above the garage,” Poirey said. “And we have residents in the city who actually have built a bedroom above their garages. … Some people may have a teenager who lives up there. Some people may have a home health aide who lives up there. But these uses are non-conforming. They are not contemplated by the code.”
City Council is expected to take public comment on the proposal during the March 2 hearing.