Lewes to host tulip dig following end of Lewes in Bloom Tulip Festival

LEWES, Del. — The Lewes in Bloom Tulip Festival may be over, but there’s still one more chance to enjoy the blooms.
The annual festival ended April 19, but the city will host a tulip dig at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 25th.
The tulip dig has become a popular tradition, allowing participants to take home tulip bulbs while promoting community involvement and sustainability.
Organizers say about 33,000 tulips were planted this year.
Designated tulip dig sites include Zwaanendael Park, Mary Vessels Park, 1812 Memorial Park, Otis Smith Park, Gateway Garden, the Lewes Post Office, Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, Lewes Public Library, Stango Park, Lighthouse Garden, and areas near Dogfish Head Brewery and Graves Corner.