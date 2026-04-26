Tulip dig

Crowds gathered in Lewes for the annual tulip dig, taking home hundreds of bulbs following the close of the city’s 17th annual Tulip Festival.

 

LEWES, Del. — Hundreds of early risers gathered Saturday morning for Lewes’ annual tulip dig, a popular community tradition that gives festivalgoers a chance to take home a piece of the city’s spring display.

Tulip dig

Digging up a tulip.

The event, held at multiple locations across town, followed the conclusion of the 17th annual Lewes Tulip Festival, which ended April 19. Organized by the volunteer group Lewes in Bloom, the festival featured roughly 33,000 tulips planted across more than a dozen locations, including parks, public spaces and downtown corridors.

Tulip dig

Volunteers working together at the tulip dig.

Volunteers who maintain the flower displays year-round say about 32,000 bulbs were planted this season, with community members meeting weekly to care for designated garden beds.

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Saturday’s tulip dig drew an estimated crowd large enough that each participant collected roughly 200 to 250 bulbs, organizers said. The bulbs are replanted in home gardens, extending the life of the city’s colorful displays while promoting sustainability.

Cindy DeEmedio with Lewes in Bloom calls the dig a fun community event.

"We encourage the public to come out, dig up our tulips, and take them home, let them dry out over the summer," said DeEmedio. "And in the end of October, beginning of November, plant them in their own gardens, and in the spring they'll pop up and they'll have beautiful tulips like we do here."

Designated dig sites included Zwaanendael Park, Mary Vessels Park, 1812 Memorial Park and other locations throughout Lewes.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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