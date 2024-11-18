DOVER, Del. – Lieutenant Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay has announced the appointment of Dr. Sarah Stowens, Ed.D., as her Chief of Staff.
Stowens brings experience in healthcare advocacy, education policy and gun violence prevention, says Gay. Currently managing Gay’s transition team, Stowens most recently served as a Senior Manager for State Policy and Advocacy at ChristianaCare. Her previous roles include directing education advocacy initiatives at Rodel and leading Delaware’s gun violence prevention efforts as the founding Chapter Lead of Moms Demand Action Delaware. She also co-founded and serves as Board President of the First State Abortion Fund, advocating for expanded healthcare access across the state.
“An organizer at heart, Sarah will help ensure I am prepared to fulfill my official duties presiding over the Senate and leading the Board of Pardons, while ensuring I remain connected to our communities and Legislative leaders as we offer a new vision for how to move our State forward.” said Gay.
Stowens will officially begin her role on Jan. 21, 2025, while continuing transition efforts over the next few months as Gay moves from her position as State Senator to Lieutenant Governor.