SUSSEX AND WORCESTER COUNTY -Labor Day weekend is referred to as the unofficial end to summer. It often sees one last surge of visitors before focus shifts to schools. To help visitors and locals hitting the beach, here are the lifeguard schedules along the coast.
DELAWARE STATE PARKS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day
REHOBOTH BEACH: Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
DEWEY BEACH: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BETHANY BEACH: Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday - Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
SOUTH BETHANY: Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
FENWICK ISLAND: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OCEAN CITY: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For parking rates in the coastal communities, click here.