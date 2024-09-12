DOVER, Del -A 29-year-old Lincoln man is facing five and drug and gun related charges after his arrest Wednesday night in Dover. According to the Dover Police Department, a Capias warrant was issued for Khiheim Hanzer. He was taken into custody at 7:04 pm in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Dupont Highway (U.S. 13).
In the search of Hanzer, police say they found $700 from what is suspected to be money from drugs. In addition to that, police also found 22 bags of heroin, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a loaded Glock 42 handgun.
Here is a list of the charges Hanzer if facing:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (3x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,000 cash bail.