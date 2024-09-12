Arrest graphic

29 year old Khiheim Hanzer of Lincoln was arrested in Dover after heroin, crack cocaine ,and a loaded handgun were found.

DOVER, Del -A 29-year-old Lincoln man is facing five and drug and gun related charges after his arrest Wednesday night in Dover. According to the Dover Police Department,  a Capias warrant was issued for Khiheim Hanzer. He was taken into custody at 7:04 pm in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Dupont Highway (U.S. 13).

In the search of Hanzer, police say they found $700 from what is suspected to be money from drugs. In addition to that, police also found 22 bags of heroin, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a loaded Glock 42 handgun.

Here is a list of the charges Hanzer if facing:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (3x)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,000 cash bail.

