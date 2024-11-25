Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to northwest following a cold front Tuesday. Gusty conditions will continue through Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&