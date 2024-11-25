dsp2

(Photo: Delaware State Police) 

LINCOLN, Del.- A Lincoln man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a delivery truck, hit a car at a red light, and ran from the scene Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 near Dupont Boulevard and Johnson Road, according to Delaware State Police.

Investigators say 32-year-old David Frasier stole a white Ford Econoline delivery truck that had been left unattended while its driver delivered a package on Johnson Road.

Frasier drove the stolen truck west on Johnson Road and crashed into a BMW stopped at a red light on Dupont Boulevard, police said.

He then fled in the truck, driving recklessly and spilling packages onto the road before abandoning the vehicle and running away. 

Witnesses gave police a description of Frasier, and Milford police officers later found him and arrested him without incident.

The occupants of the BMW were not hurt. 

Frasier was taken to Troop 7 and charged with several crimes, including four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving while suspended. He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,506 cash bond.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you