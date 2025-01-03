DELAWARE- Lisa Blunt Rochester made history today as she was sworn in as Delaware's newest U.S. Senator, marking several firsts for the state.
Blunt Rochester is the first woman and person of color to represent Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives, and now, in the U.S. Senate. She is only the third Black woman elected to the Senate since its first session in 1789.
Blunt Rochester was joined in the Senate chamber by her predecessor, former Senator Tom Carper, and fellow Delaware Senator Chris Coons.
Her journey to this milestone spans decades of public service, beginning as an intern and caseworker for Carper.
She later worked in Delaware’s state government and led the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016.
In her speech, Blunt Rochester talked about the importance of libraries and learning, sharing how her father inspired her love for books. She also spoke about overcoming challenges and rising above obstacles.
“When Lisa goes to the Senate, we all go to the Senate,” she said.