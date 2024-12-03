SALISBURY, Md. - Jessica Kendrick, a local handmade artist and founder of Spiked Art Studio, will bring her creations to Michaels in Salisbury on Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of the retailer’s MakerPlace pilot program. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., customers can shop a range of Jessica's handmade pieces in person, including art prints, hand-painted ornaments and oyster shell art.
As part of the event, which will be held at the Michaels store at 113 E. N. Point Dr., the local artist will debut seasonal wooden slice ornaments and offer a "Plant Seeds of Kindness" gift-with-purchase promotion, which includes a terracotta planter, Dahlia seeds and a growing guide.
The MakerPlace pilot program, launched by Michaels, provides a platform for U.S.-based handmade artists to sell their goods online and in person. For more information about MakerPlace by Michaels, visit www.michaels.com/makerplace.