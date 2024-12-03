Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters expected. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 3 PM Thursday to midnight EST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds will shift west behind a strong cold front Thursday morning. The front may be accompanied by rain or snow showers, which could restrict visibility, as well as brief wind gusts up to 50 kt. The strong offshore winds will result in abnormally low water during the Thursday late afternoon to evening low tide, which could make navigation difficult in shallow waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&