MILTON, Del. - After people received five to eight inches of snow overnight, many spent part of their day shoveling snow. Two local business owners jumped in to action for those who can't do it on their own.
Cars were driving all day long through Milton the day after Delmarva was hit by a hefty blanket of snow. Some people were able to get out of their driveways due to the efforts of people like James Eley.
Eley owns J.E. Construction. He says eventually he got into the snow removal business. However, Eley says it's not always about the money.
"I would want somebody to be there for my family if I couldn't do so. That's pretty much why I do it, to give back to my community," said Eley.
Peter Wham also owns his own business called Wham Services. One of those services being snow removal. For Wham, while it started as a business, he says he's gained more than money can buy, a stronger sense of community.
"It's just a great way to get your name out there. I've met people who have lived here their whole lives. I've lived here my whole life and we've never crossed paths and now it's like hey I know who you are," shared Wham
While snow removal is offered as a service for both business, both men are known to be flexible with the people they serve.
