HARBESON, Del. - Though Halloween is over, there are still many left over pumpkins and here's one idea of what to do with them.
Laura Ritter at Goat Joy in Harbeson says her farm is the perfect drop off place for your left over pumpkins since the pumpkins provide great nutrients for her goats.
"There's been some research about pumpkin seeds helping to control their internal parasite loads. You know, we don't really use them for deworming purposes or anything," Ritter explained.
"They're just nutritionally good for them. Very high in vitamins and minerals," she continued.
Donating pumpkins is just as beneficial for Debra Sarstedt and her granddaughter, Emmy, as it is for Ritter and her goats.
"Well normally I used to either throw them out or I would just drop them in my backyard. Sometimes I'd get a plant growing and my husband got annoyed because it would take over," said Sarstedt.
Once she learned that goats love pumpkins, she started donating her own as well as anyone else looking to get rid of their pumpkins.
"Sometimes I would take the neighbors, you know, say 'I'm going over to the goat farm, I'll take your pumpkins with me' and drop them all off," Sarstedt shared.
While Sarstedt says Emmy is there to see the goats, Emmy made it clear why she's actually at the farm.
"Cause of the pumpkins," Emmy shared.
Ritter can not feed carved, painted, or moldy pumpkins to her animals but would love to serve your whole pumpkins to her goats.
Once you drop your pumpkins off to a farm like Goat Joy, the people that work there will pick the pumpkin up and throw it on the ground to crack it open to ensure that there is no mold in side of the pumpkins.
If you're looking to donate pumpkins, you can contact Goat Joy.