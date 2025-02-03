GEORGETOWN, Del. - Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have recently conducted raids in multiple states across the U.S., but there are no confirmed reports of such operations in our area.
CoastTV reached out to ICE to verify whether any raids have taken place in Sussex County but did not receive a response.
The Trump administration states that its deportation priority is individuals with criminal offenses, but many immigrants continue to live in fear.
La Esperanza, a multiservice nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Latino and immigrant communities in Sussex County, emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared.
Lesmayra Bautista, immigration program manager at La Esperanza, says this is a difficult time for immigrants and offers one key piece of advice.
"Exercise your right to remain silent, and also, refuse to say anything or sign any documentation until you have an attorney," Bautista said.
La Esperanza has created an informational card available in both English and Spanish to assist individuals in such situations. The card provides key information on what to do if detained or approached by ICE.
Bautista also stresses the importance of carrying proper identification at all times.
"If you have a state ID, carry your state ID with you versus an ID from your home country, but if it's not possible, then carry your ID," she said. "Also, if you have a work permit or you're here legally or you have a visa, a traveler's visa, carry a copy of that with you or your residency card."
Experts advise that if ICE agents come to a home, individuals should not open the door unless agents present a valid search warrant signed by a judge. Individuals have the right to request that the warrant be slid under the door for review before complying.
While there are no confirmed reports of ICE raids in the area, Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin confirmed to CoastTV that ICE made an arrest last weekend following a traffic stop.
For those in need of legal assistance, La Esperanza is available on North Race Street in Georgetown to provide guidance and support to the local immigrant community.