Local organizations to present services to Georgetown supportive housing committee

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Georgetown Supportive Housing Issues Committee continues its efforts to address homelessness in the community.
The committee, created in September, focuses on improving existing facilities such as shelters, recovery homes and pallet homes. Members have been working for the past several months to better support people experiencing homelessness in the Georgetown area.
At a subcommittee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Love Inc., The Recovery Hub and the First State Community Action Agency are scheduled to present information about the services they provide in Georgetown.
Love Inc. works with local churches to assist individuals dealing with homelessness, food insecurity and the loss of home utilities. The organization also operates Code Purple shelters in Sussex County.
The Recovery Hub is a community-based support center for individuals seeking recovery from substance use and other disorders. It also provides workforce development services and housing navigation.
The First State Community Action Agency offers a variety of programs for people experiencing poverty, including assistance with affordable housing navigation, working with shelters to keep people out of the cold, reentry programs and financial literacy education.
Bernice M. Edwards, executive director of the First State Community Action Agency, said the organization is committed to helping people improve their lives.
“We want to continue to make a difference in the lives of the people that we serve,” Edwards said. “What we do here, first, as a community action agency is make a difference not only in the individuals but in the communities that we serve.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.