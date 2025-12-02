GEORGETOWN, Del. - A growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Georgetown are calling supportive housing facilities home, while others are living along the train tracks, highlighting concerns about the town’s capacity to meet housing needs.
“Probably try to help them, they should get a building fund for them and stuff like that, but they gotta be willing to help themselves too,” said George, a resident of Georgetown who is currently unhoused. He added that the state and town could be doing more, but that homeless individuals also need to take responsibility for themselves.
The Supportive Housing Issues Committee, established in September, is tasked with reviewing existing supportive housing facilities and how they operate. According to town officials, in addition to the 40 units at the Springboard Pallet Village, there are 35 to 38 other supportive housing units in the area, including sober living residences.
Donna Bundick, a lifelong Georgetown resident, said current supportive housing facilities should be upgraded. “Not these pallet villages, you know, villages and stuff. They need to be put into apartments or, you know, something not just a makeshift home like that,” Bundick said.
The committee has been given six months to study housing needs within the homeless population and will report back to the Town Council.
During Tuesday's meeting, a 911 emergency response sheet showing the number of calls made to shelters and supportive housing units was shared.
Andrew Thrun, executive director of FSARR, gave a presentation on the accreditation process for recovery residences. District 37 Representative Valerie Jones Giltner highlighted that Sussex County currently has no family shelter and said this gap needs to be addressed.
The committee is requesting presentations from organizations including Love INC, Recovery Hub, and First State Community Action Agency to outline the services they provide.