GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Supportive Housing Issues Committee will hold its fourth meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall to review state resources, recovery residence standards, and local emergency call data.
The 10-member committee, created in September, has been meeting for several months as supportive housing and homelessness continue to be major topics of discussion in Georgetown.
Trish Hill, program manager for Springboard Delaware and a committee member, said the group has made progress on several topics.
"I think we're working very hard on trying to find some common ground. I do hope that there's success. I think that it is overwhelmingly understood that the recovery houses and transitional houses are doing really well at what they're doing, and it's a time when we're getting ready to move to the subject of homelessness," Hill said.
District 37 Rep. Valerie Jones-Giltner told CoastTV News she will give a presentation at the upcoming meeting outlining state resources her office and District 19 Sen. Brian Pettyjohn's office have been working on for Georgetown.
According to the meeting agenda, the community will also hear a presentation on the levels and accreditation of recovery residences.
For some residents like Job Tomer, who works closely with the homeless community through the church he is part of, the committee's work is very needed in the community.
"We need people to support these institutions that are trying to help the community and trying to help people that that are in desperate need of it," Tomer said. "It's never going to get any better if more people don't come behind these people that are trying to put something together and help these people."
Town officials said they also plan to present data from the 911 dispatch center, including fire, EMS, and police call volumes to supportive housing facilities.
An estimated 35 to 38 supportive housing facilities are currently operating within Georgetown, according to town officials.