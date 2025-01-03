GEORGETOWN, Del. - Local organizations in Georgetown are looking for ways to find shelter for those facing homelessness ahead of a winter storm.
Numerous organizations in Georgetown including Springboard Delaware also known as the pallet village, and The Shepherd's Office work to provide housing and food to homeless individuals while working with them to find permanent housing.
With a winter storm headed for Delmarva, these organizations are quickly making plans to avoid tragedies once the storm hits.
During the summer months, Georgetown's homeless community created a home in the woods. Now as the weather gets colder and a winter storm pushes towards Delmarva, local organizations are working together to make sure they have the things they need to make it through the cold.
"Our tent, we are going to make available a limited amount of space. It's kind of like a code purple arrangement, on the very worst night," said Judson Malone, Co-founder of Springboard Delaware also known as pallet village.
On Friday, a carpenter added a new tarp to the top of their tent. The pallet village will house seven couples during the storm. Malone says his focus was on couples because Code Purple and other shelters have no provisions for them.
Just two minutes away at The Shepherd's Office, Greta Browning was making phone calls to local hotels to help people, especially homeless women, find a warm place to stay since the Code Purple in Georgetown only houses men.
"We have a young lady that's going to be at the Quality Inn tonight. We have a couple of folks who are working with another local agency that they're going to be able to help them overnight during the storm," said Browning.
Browning shared that The Shepherd's Office helped the pallet village by providing sleeping bags.
According to Browning, The Shepherd's Office helps with the resources and the pallet village is helping to provide the service.
To contact the pallet village, by emailing info@the-springboard.org or calling 302-253-8246
The contact The Shepherd's Office, call 302-858-8556.