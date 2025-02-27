GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Central High School's Take Two drama club is set to perform the musical "Disaster!" on Friday April 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Premiere Center for Performing Arts at Sussex Central High School.
David Warwick, the Take Two advisor and Sussex Central drama instructor, is excited for audience members to see and hear the mashup of the various disaster movies and scores of hits from the 1970s.
"It has everything from disco to power pop ballads to the goofy novelty numbers so popular in that era," says Warwick. "Old timers will love the references and younger audiences will really enjoy hearing a totally different kind of music to modern pop and rock hits."
Though the mayhem and over-the-top accidents may be frightening to younger viewers, "Disaster!" is appropriate for adults, teens and tweens. Warwick notes that various strobing lights, fog and other special effects will be used throughout the show, so those sensitive to said effects should exercise caution before seeing the show.
Tickets are available both online and in person at the door for $12 and $15. Concessions and drinks will also be available at the show at a separate cost. All sales will go directly to producing future shows and supporting the students of Sussex Central in their theatrical endeavors.