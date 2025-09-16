LEWES, Del. - Locals in Lewes are raising concerns about what some call "irresponsible development" on Kings Highway as multiple construction projects move forward in the area.
Ron Collins, a longtime local, said he fears the town’s character is being lost amid rapid growth. "It’s chaos," Collins said. "I think it will have a negative impact on housing and the people who live there."
Recent projects include a proposed shopping center, the Mitchell’s Corner residential development currently under construction and a proposed independent living facility.
Some, like resident Gerard Kelly, believe the focus should shift. “There’s a need for more commercial development and less residential,” Kelly said. “If it’s planned right, I don’t have a problem with additional commercial space.”
Meanwhile, DelDOT is working on a multi-phase project to widen Route 9 from two lanes to four. The current phase is expected to be completed by October, though no timeline has been set for the full project.