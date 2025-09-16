Kings Highway development

Kings Highway development.

LEWES, Del. - Locals in Lewes are raising concerns about what some call "irresponsible development" on Kings Highway as multiple construction projects move forward in the area.

Ron Collins, a longtime local, said he fears the town’s character is being lost amid rapid growth. "It’s chaos," Collins said. "I think it will have a negative impact on housing and the people who live there."

Recent projects include a proposed shopping center, the Mitchell’s Corner residential development currently under construction and a proposed independent living facility.

Kings Highway map

Kings Highway map.

Some, like resident Gerard Kelly, believe the focus should shift. “There’s a need for more commercial development and less residential,” Kelly said. “If it’s planned right, I don’t have a problem with additional commercial space.”

Meanwhile, DelDOT is working on a multi-phase project to widen Route 9 from two lanes to four. The current phase is expected to be completed by October, though no timeline has been set for the full project.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you