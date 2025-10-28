SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - The Sussex County Democrats have announced that Loretta Benson has been elected as the new Chair, following the resignation of former Chair Jeff Balk.
Balk stepped down on Oct. 26, after facing renewed scrutiny over past criminal convictions. His resignation came after public calls from Delaware Democratic State Chair Evelyn Brady and other state leaders for him to relinquish his position. In a statement, Balk expressed his decision to step down to avoid becoming a distraction during the critical 2026 election cycle.
Benson serves as Chair of the 36th Representative District Democratic Committee, which encompasses parts of Milford, Ellendale, Lincoln and Slaughter Beach.