SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -The chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party has resigned, saying the decision was made to avoid becoming a distraction as candidates gear up for the 2026 election cycle.
Jeff Balk posted his resignation Sunday night on Facebook. “Today, I submitted my resignation as chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party,” the outgoing chair said in a statement. “I am stepping down to ensure that I do not become a distraction to the candidates who are running in the 2026 cycle, a critical time for our county, state and country.”
In the statement, the chair reflected on progress made in recent years, citing stronger Democratic engagement and higher voter turnout across Sussex County. According to Balk, that growth helped drive success in local races for State Senate, State Representative, County Council, and most recently, a special election win.
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our local party chairs,” the statement continued. “There is still more to be done, and I have full confidence in their collective vision and leadership to continue moving us forward.”