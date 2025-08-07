REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Humane Animal Partners is hosting a series of express veterinary appointments on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at its Rehoboth Beach location, offering affordable preventative care for dogs and cats.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is geared toward healthy pets in need of annual checkups or vaccinations.
Each visit is limited to 15 minutes and focuses on basic wellness services. The organization emphasized that the veterinarian will not be able to treat sick pets or diagnose medical issues during these express visits.
Services and pricing include:
Express exam: $30
Rabies vaccine: $25
Distemper vaccine: $25
Bordetella vaccine (dogs only): $25
Leptospirosis vaccine (dogs only): $25
Lepto/Distemper combo vaccine (dogs only): $30
Canine Influenza vaccine (dogs only): $40
Microchipping: $25
FIV/FeLV test (cats only): $30
Heartworm test (dogs only): $35
Flea and tick preventatives: $25–$65, based on pet size
Heartworm preventatives: $28–$45, based on pet size
A heartworm test is required for any dog receiving heartworm preventatives. If a veterinarian notes any health concerns during the brief exam, Humane Animal Partners says they will recommend follow-up care with the pet’s regular veterinary clinic.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (302) 200-7159.